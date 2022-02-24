More than $100 million bet at Deadwood casinos in January, commission reports

Deadwood's casinos started off the new year with higher results compared to the beginning of the previous year, as January's gaming handle increased by 6.75% over January 2021.

According to a report from the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, gamblers put more than $105 million in slot machines, more than $7 million in table game bets, and $835,251 in sports bets.

The slot machine handle increased by 6.88% when compared to January 2021 and table game handle decreased by 6.11%, the report showed. There is no comparison report for sports wagering since it became legal in September.

In all, visitors to Deadwood's casinos spend $113 million on wagers in January.

"It’s great to start 2022 with an increase on top of such an incredible year last year,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. "We have high hopes that 2022 will be another exception year for Deadwood gaming.”

The casinos had a taxable adjusted gross revenue of $9,916,649.02 in January, with $892,498.41 in taxes due to various state, county and local government entities.

The report showed casinos rewarded players with more than $1.5 million in "free play" during January.

Deadwood's 2,589 slot machines awarded players with nearly $9.3 million in statistical winnings in January, the majority of which came from penny slots. Deadwood had 86 table games in January with black jack, poker, craps and roulette. According to the report, the statistical win for table game gamblers was $1.2 million, the majority of which came from black jack and house-banked poker.

Five Deadwood casinos offered sports wagering in January, with a statistical win of just over $82,000. The vast majority of bets were placed on professional football games, followed by men's college basketball games.

Rodman said Deadwood’s sports wagering operators are gearing up for their first March Madness with the ability to place live sports wagers in Deadwood.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

