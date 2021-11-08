More than 50% of its employees have received COVID-19 vaccine, city says

The city will not disclose nor keep track of employees who have decided to take advantage of a program that pays them $125 to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to its Human Resources director.

“We didn’t want to single them out or punish them in any way,” Human Resources Director Nick Stroot said Monday. “It’s really important to honor that commitment to keep this anonymous.”

When Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender proposed the program in September, he wanted to assure city employees that their privacy would be respected, said Stroot, adding that only he and one other city employee know who got vaccinated as part of the incentive program and what departments they work in.

Allender proposed giving city employees $125 for getting vaccinated. Employees had to show proof of vaccination by Oct. 15 in order to receive the incentive, which came from American Rescue Plan funds. The city received half of its allocated $13 million from the federal government this year to be distributed to organizations whose bottom line was hurt by the pandemic.

Stroot said the city extended the deadline to Dec. 6 to give employees more time to decide if they want to get vaccinated and receive the $125.

He said the original Oct. 15 deadline was an arbitrary date that indicated the urgency of receiving the vaccine at the time. He said they heard from employees who said they couldn’t get vaccinated by that date for various reasons.

Stroot said the program can't be extended past Dec. 6 since all the COVID funds need to be allocated by the end of the year.

As of Nov. 5, of the city’s 808 full-time employees, 426 have received the vaccine incentive, or 52.7% of the workforce. Of the 25 part-time employees who receive benefits, 13 have used the program, and of the 461 part-time non-benefited employees, 306 have used the program. Overall, of the city’s 1,294 employees, 745, or 57.5%, have been paid $125 to get vaccinated.

Stroot said that since Oct. 15, the city has seen fewer employees take advantage of the incentive, although new hires are showing interest recently as well as a number of current employees of at The Monument.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

