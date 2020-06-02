More than 82,000 absentee ballots completed for today's primary election in state

Rounds' campaign holds a commanding cash advantage, and he has not engaged with Borglum or entertained her request for a debate. He appears focused on talking about his track record in the Senate and as governor.

___

REPUBLICAN HOUSE PRIMARY

Johnson, from Mitchell, is running for a second term for South Dakota’s lone seat in the U.S. House. He faces former state legislator Liz Marty May, a rancher from Kyle in the southwest corner of the state who has tried to challenge Johnson on his record of helping out cattle producers.

Her campaign has been mostly limited to the western half of the state and hampered both by a lack of cash and the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson has outspent his challenger by nine to one this election cycle.

The winner will have a clear path to Congress. Democrats failed to field anyone, and there is just one other candidate running: a Libertarian.

___

LEGISLATIVE RACES

All 105 seats in the Legislature are up for grabs in November, but one leader is facing a tough primary challenge from a political newcomer.