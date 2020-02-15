More than 4,100 have voted early in school bond election
More than 4,100 have voted early in school bond election

Turnout could be an important factor in deciding the school bond issue for the Rapid City Area Schools on Feb. 25. A significant number of the ballots will be cast long before polls open on the special election day.

As of Thursday at 5 p.m., 4,175 early and absentee votes have been received. Early voting for this issue is twice as long as it was for the city elections in June 2019. In those races, 2,141 early and absentee votes were received. A total of 8,351 votes were cast in the mayor's race that day.

Download PDF School Bond Sample Ballot

In the 2018 Pennington County commissioner races, Office 1 (won by Ronald Rossknecht) had 9,386 votes total, and Office 5 (won by Gary Drewes) had 8,318 total votes. So with early voting available until Feb. 24, it appears the school bond may draw more voter participation than other local elections. The 2019 city elections only had 19 percent voter participation. 

Download PDF Polling Places for Feb. 25 election
