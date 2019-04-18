Disadvantaged people and broken communities have the power to change and improve themselves, said Robert Woodson, speaking Thursday to an audience of more than 800 at the Faith & Hope Community Breakfast in Rapid City.
“Not all of your problems are external. We preach self-development. You have to be agents of your own uplift,” said Woodson, 82, of Silver Spring, Maryland, a community advocate and founder of the Woodson Center, which has worked for more than 40 years on issues of poverty alleviation and empowering disadvantaged communities.
His message of self-determination was delivered to leaders and young people on the Rosebud Reservation on Wednesday and again, following Thursday’s breakfast at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, on a trip to the Pine Ridge Reservation, accompanied by Gov. Kristi Noem.
In introducing Woodson, Noem said she first met him and learned of his community advocacy work soon after her election to Congress in 2012.
“Today is an answer to a prayer personally because for seven years I wanted Bob in South Dakota,” she said.
Woodson said individuals and communities need to look inward, because both sides of the political spectrum have let them down.
He said people on the left of the political center tend to see the poor as disadvantaged by a government and society that has failed them, while people from the political right tend to look at the poor as those who are there because of their own bad choices.
The Woodson Center, he said, concentrates on those who have made bad choices in the past.
“We run to people that everyone else runs from,” he said.
He said the both the political left and right have “missed the boat.”
“People on the left believe we should give more federal aid to the poor as a way of relieving poverty. People not on the left believe that since what the left has done hasn’t worked, we should just cut programs,” he said.
Change starts with individuals and leaders, although not necessarily elected officials, whom he seeks when he visits a disadvantaged neighborhood or community.
“I have examples from around the country of people that were in desperate straits, communities that were dysfunctional, but once they determined that they were going to redeem not only themselves but their community, major transformations occurred,” he said.
Woodson’s presentation included a video of his work in an impoverished area of Alabama and he concluded his faith-based remarks with a reminder.
“If our problems in America were education, God would have sent an educator. If our problems were economic, He would have sent an economist, but because our problem was sin, he sent a savior,” Woodson said.
“Our savior has no hands or powers, so we have to sit up and hear His voice and feel his presence to come up with our own solutions to the challenges this nation faces,” he said.
Woodson received the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship award, the Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation Prize, the Presidential Citizens Medal, the 2018 William Wilberforce Award and was honored earlier by President Donald Trump at the White House for Black History Month.
He is the author of several books, including "On the Road to Economic Freedom" and "The Triumphs of Joseph: How Today’s Community Healers are Reviving Our Streets and Neighborhood."
Noem said she believed much of Woodson’s message hasn’t been heard before in the state.
“A lot of times we’re looking outward for help, and maybe we ourselves have the opportunity to do big things, to look at yourselves and some of your community members,” she said.
“He is the one that might light a fire under us to work together in different ways,” she said.