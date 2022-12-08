More than hockey: Rapid City Rush focus on supporting community

With high-energy hockey action and a promotional schedule packed full of exciting events, the Rapid City Rush are no strangers when it comes to entertaining a crowd.

Between the cowboy joy of Yellowstone Night and the New Year’s Eve family fun of Scooby-Doo Night, lies a truly special event for the Rush.

Saturday marks the third season for Rush Gives Back Night, which includes the fan-favorite Teddy Bear Toss. The Rush, along with Black Hills Energy, have raised $30,000 for the community in the past two seasons.

“We are so proud to be in this community, and it’s important to us to be a really strong member,” said Valerie Webster, vice president of business development for the Rapid City Rush. “We want to make sure just as much as this community gives to us that we are giving back to them tenfold.”

Rush Gives Back Night was created three years ago by Jared Reid, Webster said. Reid was the team’s vice president of sales from April 2019 until this past summer when he was promoted to chief ticket officer with Rush’s parent company, Spire Sports.

Webster said the Rush wanted to find ways to use their platform to support community efforts.

“This night is successful because of the community,” she said. “We’re also so lucky to live in Rapid City in the Black Hills and it’s a great community to be a part of. This night is just a testament to that.”

Webster said this year's event will benefit two nonprofit organizations, Black Hills Works and Rural America Initiatives.

For more than 60 years, Black Hills Works has served the intellectually and developmentally disabled adult population with hands-on support, helping them live, work and socialize in the community, the organization's website states. The nonprofit currently supports nearly 600 people.

Rural America Initiatives started in 1986 and is the largest, continuously operating Native American organization in Rapid City, the group's website states. RAI helps more than 1,000 children and families in the Rapid City area and provides Head Start and Early Head Start programs for students on the Crow Creek Reservation.

Tickets to Saturday's match between the Rush and the Wichita Thunder are $30, regardless of seating location in the The Monument's Ice Arena. Webster said $5 from each ticket sold will go towards the fundraising effort. Black Hills Energy will match the Rush’s donation up to $10,000.

In conjunction with the fundraiser is the Teddy Bear Toss, a community event at the game that predates the Rush Gives Back Night. It’s truly a sight to see, Webster said, as hundreds of stuffed animals rain onto the ice after the first Rush goal.

“It’s going and getting those stuffed animals and having that fun moment of throwing [them] on the ice, and then knowing that those are going to go to some kiddos in the community,” she said.

Webster showed a stack of boxes in the hallway of the Rush's office, each filled to the brim with donated stuffed animals. The Rush have collected around 1,500 since bringing the event to Rapid City.

“I love the way this night brings the whole community together,” she said. “It’s just one of the best things that we do all year.”

The stuffed animals collected on Saturday night will be split between Ellsworth Air Force Base families, Rural America Initiatives, the Seventh Judicial Circuit's CASA program and the Monument Health Foundation.

Webster said the Rush hope to exceed their goal for both events, supporting the community while taking on the Thunder.