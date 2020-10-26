More than one-third of state's prisoners currently have COVID-19

More than one-third of South Dakota prisoners currently have COVID-19 and nearly half have contracted it as some point, according to the most recent data.

The Department of Corrections has seen 1,555 positive cases and 1,163 are active, according to data uploaded to the Department of Correction’s website on Monday morning.

There were 3,347 prisoners within the DOC as of Sept. 30 which means 35% of inmates currently have the virus while 46% have had it since the pandemic began in March.

Active cases skyrocketed over the weekend at Sioux Falls facilities and at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield.

Mike Durfee is the prison with the most cases — 674 with a positivity rate of nearly 60%. Active cases increased from 295 on Friday to 532 on Monday morning.

The South Dakota Sate Penitentiary has seen the second most cases but the highest positivity rate — 506 cases with a positivity rate of 73%. Active cases increased from 165 on Friday to 502 on Monday.

The Sioux Falls Community Work Center saw active cases increase from three to 111 between Friday and Monday while the Jameson Annex increased from four to 16.