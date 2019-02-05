More than 100 people, plus dogs, continued searching Tuesday for the girl who has been missing in rural Pennington County since Sunday morning.
Serenity Dennard was last seen leaving the Black Hills Children's Home near Rockerville around 10:45 a.m., the Pennington County Sheriff's Office said in a Tuesday morning news release.
"A lot of manpower and assets are in search mode," the release says.
Search and rescue teams are looking for Serenity within a one-mile radius of the campus in and around the Children’s Home, according to the release. Deputies have spoken with the few neighbors in the rural area, and checked in outbuildings and behind places were a child may take refugee, such as log piles and hay bales. Agencies helping with the search include the Pennington County Sheriff's Office and Search and Rescue, Custer County Search and Rescue, the Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department, Civil Air Patrol, and the Rapid City police and fire departments.
On Tuesday morning the sheriff's office said it had found and spoke with the couple — a man and a woman in their late 20s or early 30s —who last saw Dennard. The public helped locate the couple and the couple helped the Sheriff's Office better understand the timeline surrounding Dennard's disappearance.
Dennard has been missing since Sunday morning when she ran away from the Children's Home while playing inside the facility's gym, said Bill Colson, executive director of the Children’s Home Society.
Dennard and three other children were being supervised by two staff members when one of the other children ran away, Colson said. As a staffer ran after that child, Dennard then took off herself. Because the remaining staffer was still supervising two other children, the staffer stayed put and called for help rather than follow Dennard.
Other staff soon arrived to find her, but to no avail, Colson said. Staff then called 911.
The Children's Home Society is a private nonprofit that provides residential treatment and programs for children with emotional or behavioral needs, and victims of domestic violence, abuse and neglect, or other trauma. Colson said due to privacy concerns, he can't say how Dennard arrived at the organization's Black Hills residential home or which program she is part of.
Dennard is white, 4-foot-9, 90 to 100 pounds, with blue eyes and shoulder-length dirty blonde hair, the press release says. She was last seen wearing only a long-sleeved gray shirt with flowers, blue jeans and snow boots. She is from Sturgis and may be trying to get to her family.
Anyone who lives in the Rockerville, Foster Gulch and Highway 16 area should search their property and outbuildings. People with game cameras in the area should check their footage and let authorities know if they see anything. Anyone who has seen or heard from Dennard should contact the Sheriff's Office at (605) 394-6115.