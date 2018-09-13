Vera Morgan was named Volunteer of the Year at the Rapid City RSVP+ Annual Recognition Festival Thursday at the Canyon Lake Activity Center.
Morgan has been a RSVP+ volunteer since 1991 and has logged more than 13,000 hours of service. She has served at Minneluzahan Senior Center with the senior meals program, bingo, potlucks, rummage sales and multiple other activities; visiting veterans at the VA, patients at the hospital and residents at nursing homes; provides a ride to people needing transportation; cooking meals for those who are unable to cook for themselves and assisted with numerous RSVP activities.
In the past year, more than 600 RSVP+ volunteers provided nearly 160,000 hours of community volunteer service.
"Vera has been a great volunteer for RSVP all these years and is a tremendous asset to the community," RSVP+ Manager Ann Hines said in a release. "Her commitment and service is indicative of the work, talents and experiences shared by the hundreds of RSVP volunteers."