Morgan Wallen concert an economic boon for Summit Arena, Black Hills

Country singer Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous” tour was a smash hit for The Monument in Rapid City. The May 13 concert at Summit Arena attracted fans from 48 states and four Canadian provinces and set new records.

“It was in many ways the biggest show ever,” said Craig Baltzer, executive director for The Monument. “It was the highest grossing show ever by a long shot for everything from food and beverage sales to merchandise to the number of trucks. (Waller’s crew) brought 14 semi-trucks full of gear and 11 buses. It was the biggest show we’ve ever done and sold out.”

Waller’s shows on his “Dangerous” tour have been selling out nationwide. Only seven months after the $130 million Summit Arena opened, Baltzer said Wallen’s concert proves the venue is up to the challenge of big events.

Summit Arena will seat up to 11,000 people. Although Waller’s stage and equipment took up some of the space that might have been used for seating, 10,325 fans bought tickets and packed Summit Arena.

“They were able to maximize the room about as close to 100% as possible,” Baltzer said.

After the show, Baltzer said Summit Arena was easy for fans to leave within about 20 minutes, and Wallen’s crew was able to tear down the equipment and leave in less than two hours. This was on a night when The Monument also was hosting a dental convention, Western Dakota Tech graduation rehearsal, and Prima School of Dance dress rehearsals.

“That’s a lot of people to get out of the building that quickly, and that’s important. … Once the concert’s done (the crew) has got to tear down and load out, so getting them going and on the road quickly is important,” Baltzer said. “If they can’t do that, they’re not coming back and the agent that handles them is not going to steer them here.”

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said the success of the Morgan Wallen concert reinforces the benefit of Summit Arena for the city and surrounding region.

“In the couple of years leading up to the … new arena, we spoke to people and told them the problems with the Barnett Arena, the problems with our aging facility, and what a new arena would bring, and this concert is a perfect example of what we were talking about,” Allender said.

The Barnett Arena drew constant criticism and “our reputation was being ruined because we were not an adequate facility for large concerts, so all of those issues have been solved with the new arena,” he said. “The loading dock, the ceiling height, the rigging in the ceiling for lights and speakers — all of that stuff is what makes a great event.”

“It was people from all over the country coming to Rapid City, filling up our hotel rooms, eating in our restaurants, shopping in our stores and visiting our attractions, of which the concert was one, and all of that went very smoothly,” Allender said.

Baltzer said Wallen is a rising star in country music “on a trajectory stronger than Kenny Chesney when he was coming up.” Wallen’s concert attracted fans from more states than big names including Elton John and Miranda Lambert did when they performed in Rapid City, Baltzer said.

“(Wallen) is a top touring country artist on the road today. We’re very lucky to get him. I’m hoping this opens more doors for acts that usually don’t come to Rapid City,” he said. “It was a great night. Everything shined perfectly. I’d like to thank my management staff and we look forward to booking another event of that size as soon as we can.”

“Our Live Nation promoter office out of Minneapolis called me at 10 p.m. on Friday night to tell me that he has heard good reports from their people working the event in Rapid City and from the Morgan Wallen crew. We showed them we can handle a large scale show in Rapid City,” Baltzer said in an email to the City Council on May 16.

Allender and Baltzer both are pleased the concert and the Black Hills attracted people from throughout the United States and Canada. Only about half the audience at Morgan Wallen’s concert was from South Dakota.

“It was an economic impact driver. When I talked to people from other places (at the concert) and asked ‘Why did you choose to come here?’ the answer was … the same,” Baltzer said. “They said, ‘I came to the Black Hills when I was a kid’ or ‘I’ve always heard of the Black Hills and this is a great opportunity to go to a concert here.’”

Baltzer believes more people want to travel to places they can explore for a few days while attending a big event.

“I think live entertainment is doing very well. People are getting out and traveling,” Baltzer said. “I think people do adventure out for a four-day weekend and they look for more of an adventure. … We have this brand-new arena that can hold a show like Morgan Wallen and we happen to be in the foothills of the beautiful Black Hills. We knew we would get some mileage out of that, and to see the first concert on that level bring in people from 48 states blows me away. That’s incredible.”

A concert that brought in visitors from 48 states and Canada is a big deal, Allender said.

“That’s significant and that’s really an impressive thing, and we pulled it off because we’re here in the Black Hills and we’re already a visitor destination,” he said. “The concert was a big success.”

