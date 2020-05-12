Moriarty named Central head track & field coach

"I felt like we had a really good group of seniors who were multisports kids, which is what we also had been pushing, trying to get these kids to understand that one of the best things for baseball, football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, whatever, is to come out for track," he said. "We had a group of seniors who bought into to that. To not see those kids get to compete, it is hard. I see their pictures with the graduation stuff, and it is sad. And just having them around those younger kids, too. That group of senors were great examples and leaders too."

As he builds for his first season as head central coach in 2021, Moriarty said his main goal for now is to improve the numbers of athletes going out.

"That will be challenging not having this season. Just getting out there, the contact with other coaches, building better connections with our middle schools," he said.

He said they were around thew 120 range in athletes, and he'd like to push it to 140 to 150.

"I always feel we lose a lot of middle school kids because we're so late in the spring and we kind of get dis-connected from us. Hopefully we'll be doing some preseason stuff and trying to build that connection," he said.