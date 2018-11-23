Try 3 months for $3
112418-nws-fire

Rapid City firefighters were called to 714 Lemmon Ave. early Friday morning for a home on fire according to the Rapid City Fire Department's Twitter account. 

 Courtesy Rapid City Fire Department

A fire early Friday morning in Rapid City has caused an individual to be transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries according to the Rapid City Fire Department. 

Rapid City firefighters were called to 714 Lemmon Ave. early Friday morning for a home on fire according to the Rapid City Fire Department's Twitter account. 

The fire department posted around 4:30 a.m. that one individual had been transported to the hospital and said three hours later that individual had life-threatening injuries. 

Fire crews were able to put out the fire but the home appears to be a total loss.

Crews are on scene to investigate the cause and more information is expected later today. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags

Editor