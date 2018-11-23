A fire early Friday morning in Rapid City has caused an individual to be transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries according to the Rapid City Fire Department.
Rapid City firefighters were called to 714 Lemmon Ave. early Friday morning for a home on fire according to the Rapid City Fire Department's Twitter account.
The fire department posted around 4:30 a.m. that one individual had been transported to the hospital and said three hours later that individual had life-threatening injuries.
Fire crews were able to put out the fire but the home appears to be a total loss.
Crews are on scene to investigate the cause and more information is expected later today.