Morrill picked as RC Central's next head volleyball coach

Morrill started her head coaching career in Spearfish where the Spartans reached the state Class AA tournament in 2015 and placed third. Morrill finished with a 124-77 overall win-loss record at Spearfish.

“It is truly an honor and privilege to be part of Rapid City Central High School and the Rapid City School district” state Morrill. “My family and I are thrilled to be part of a growing district with so much potential. We are extremely excited to be part of the Cobbler Family.”

Bauer expressed his desire to have someone in the building or RCAS district as the head volleyball coach. Morrill left Spearfish in 2019 to be closer to her family and is currently working at Rapid City Central as the intervention specialist and 504 coordinator.

“Having our head coach in the building is a huge benefit to building trust and relationships with student-athletes” Bauer said. “This is without a doubt a fantastic hire for Rapid City Central High School. Coaching high school kids is not just about coaching and teaching the game. It’s more importantly about building relationships and teaching our student athletes how to become responsible citizens in society. I’m positive there is not a better candidate for this position. I’m beyond excited for Coach Morrill to be back on the court and begin putting her stamp on our program.”

