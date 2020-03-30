Morrill picked as RC Central's next head volleyball coach

Jayna Morrill was named Monday the head volleyball coach at Rapid City Central, Cobbler activities director Jordan Bauer announced in press release.
"We are extremely excited to have Jayna and her family joining our Cobbler family. Her knowledge, leadership skills, and proven success will be true assets to our program, Cobbler athletics, and the community of Rapid City. Coach Morrill understands the importance of building a program starting with our grade school all the way through our high school athletes. She also places high values on strength and conditioning, speed, and agility with her athletes. We are looking forward to the future of Cobbler volleyball with Coach Morrill at the helm,” Bauer stated.
Morrill replaces Jeanne Deming, who resigned in February after four seasons at Central. Deming stepped down as head coach after four seasons due to Rapid City Area Schools (RCAS) implementing a policy not allowing school administrators to serve in coaching roles. Deming is the assistant principal at South Middle School.
Central went 48-70 overall during Deming’s four years as head coach.
Morrill has been coaching volleyball for 12 seasons at the Class AA, A and B levels.
In 2010 and 2011 Morrill served as an assistant coach at Canistota and St. Thomas More, respectively. Morrill was also involved in the Black Hills Juniors Olympics volleyball for a couple of years during her career.
Morrill started her head coaching career in Spearfish where the Spartans reached the state Class AA tournament in 2015 and placed third. Morrill finished with a 124-77 overall win-loss record at Spearfish.
“It is truly an honor and privilege to be part of Rapid City Central High School and the Rapid City School district,” said Morrill. “My family and I are thrilled to be part of a growing district with so much potential. We are extremely excited to be part of the Cobbler family.”
Bauer expressed his desire to have someone in the building or RCAS district as the head volleyball coach. Morrill left Spearfish in 2019 to be closer to her family and is currently working at Rapid City Central as the intervention specialist and 504 coordinator.
“Having our head coach in the building is a huge benefit to building trust and relationships with student-athletes” Bauer said. “This is without a doubt a fantastic hire for Rapid City Central High School. Coaching high school kids is not just about coaching and teaching the game. It’s more importantly about building relationships and teaching our student athletes how to become responsible citizens in society. I’m positive there is not a better candidate for this position. I’m beyond excited for Coach Morrill to be back on the court and begin putting her stamp on our program.”
