Most area legislators score above 90% on Elevate scorecard

The third annual Elevate Rapid City Pro-Business scorecard tracked the votes of area legislators on 14 key bills that Elevate took a stance on during the 2022 Legislative session.

The bills focused on three key areas for the organization: pro-business policy, funding and housing.

"As campaign season has begun, voters are flooded with messages from candidates. Scorecards are useful fact-based accountability tools that allow voters to see how their representatives voted on issues that are important to them," said a press release from Elevate that accompanied the scorecard.

“Members of our community are working hard each and every day. It’s difficult to invest even more time in engaging with the legislative activity happening in Pierre,” said Anna Hays, Elevate's public policy director. “Our scorecard is centered around the issues that had the greatest impact on our community. We believe it is a valuable resource for making informed decisions at the polls.”

Rep. Tim Goodwin of District 30 received the highest marks from Elevate with a 100% "pro-business" vote record and he sponsored a bill for Elevate. Reps. Becky Drury (Dist. 32), Chris Johnson (Dist. 32), and Mike Derby (Dist. 34) all also received 100% on the scorecard as did state Sens. Helene Duhamel (Dist. 32), Mike Diedrich (Dist. 34) and Jessica Castleberry (Dist 35).

Sen. David Johnson (Dist. 33) scored a 92% with only a disagreement on SB 182, a bill Elevate opposed that would prohibit discriminatory actions against persons engaged with the firearm industry. Rep. Jess Olson (Dist. 34) received a score of 80% after voting against the economic development group's position on two workforce housing bills.

The elected official most likely to oppose Elevate on bills was state Rep. Taffy Howard (Dist. 33), who recently announced a run for Congress. Howard only agreed with Elevate positions 40% of the time.

Rep. Tony Randolph (Dist. 35) only supported Elevate positions 44% of the time. Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (Dist. 33) and Rep. Phil Jensen (Dist. 33) were each in the 60-69% range and Reps. Tina Mulally (Dist. 35) and Trish Ladner (Dist. 30) each scored between 70-79%.

Infrastructure, schools, safety and amenities all play a crucial role in creating a community people want to live in, Elevate said in a press release. Without a sound public policy to support growth and improvement in these areas, a community cannot thrive, the organization said. Elevate maintains a full-time presence in Pierre advocating for the region’s business community.

“This is about more than politics. Elevate not only advocates for issues at the legislature but also works towards lasting and productive relationships with our area legislators," Elevate Rapid City President/CEO Tom Johnson said. "The increases in overall scores reflect a growing connection between our legislative contingent and the issues that matter to our local business community.”

The lowest score threshold has consistently improved over the three years the group has produced legislative scorecards.

2020 – 0%

2021 – 23%

2022 – 40%

The bills in the Elevate Scorecard included:

HOUSING

SB 53 - died*

Make a $200M appropriation to increase workforce housing and to declare an emergency.

* Legislator votes are based on the bill text considered prior to the hoghouse through Amendment 53K.

SB 65 - died

HOGHOUSE BILL Delineate uses for the South Dakota housing opportunity fund.

HB 1033 - passed

HOGHOUSE BILL Expand the eligible projects for the local infrastructure improvement grant fund.

APPROPRIATIONS

HB 1049 - died

Make a $5 million appropriation to the Department of Game, Fish and Parks for building a shooting range in western South Dakota.

SB 175 - died

HOGHOUSE BILL Make a $5 million appropriation to the Department of Game, Fish and Parks for building a shooting range in western South Dakota.

SB 43 - passed

Make an $8 million appropriation and authorize the Board of Regents to contract for the design, renovation, and construction of an addition for a health sciences center at Black Hills State University – Rapid City.

SB 62 - passed

Make a $600 million appropriation for eligible water, wastewater, storm water and non-point source projects and to declare an emergency.

SB 97 - passed

Make a $5.25 million appropriation and authorize the Board of Regents to acquire the incubator building located on the campus of South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

SB 115 - died

Make a $5.4 million appropriation for quiet zone railway crossings and to declare an emergency.

PUBLIC POLICY

SB 80 - passed

Exempt the provision of electricity through electric vehicle charging stations from the definition of electric utility.

SB 114 - died

Provide a refund for the contractor's excise tax for certain residential housing projects.

SB 162 - passed

Revise the discretionary formula for reduced taxation of new structures and residential property.

SB 182 - died (Elevate opposed)

Prohibit discriminatory actions against persons engaged with the firearm industry.

HB 1197 - passed

Include certain costs as project costs for tax increment financing districts.

