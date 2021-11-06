 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Most city services to be closed or unavailable on Veterans Day

Garbage truck collection

A garbage truck picks up trash in Rapid City. The trash and recycling collection pickup schedule will adjust for Veterans Day.

 Grace Pritchett, Journal staff

No trash or recycling will be picked up on Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. City offices will also be closed that day.

Monday and Friday garbage collection will remain the same next week. Those who typically have Tuesday collection should set out cans Monday and leave out until collected.

Those who typically have collection on Wednesday should set cans out on Tuesday, and those who have theirs collected Thursday should set cans out on Wednesday until collected.

The Rapid City Landfill will also be closed Nov. 11 in observance of the holiday.

Residents can find their curbside pickup day at rapidcityrecycles.org.

Rapid Transit Service's RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride will not operate on Veterans Day. Rapid City Municipal Airport's administrative offices will be closed, along with administrative offices for the police and fire departments.

The Monument box office and administrative office will open at noon on Veterans Day, and the Roosevelt Swim Center will be open with normal hours.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 4

Your Two Cents for Nov. 4

A little lesson on mail delivery. SF is the main distribution point in this area. Your order may have been in a container along with hundreds …

Your Two Cents for Nov. 3

Your Two Cents for Nov. 3

The "don't like it leave" attitude has got to be one of the weakest and most immature non-arguments ever presented.

Your Two Cents for Nov. 5

Your Two Cents for Nov. 5

So Breanna Funke and some of her colleagues on the school board really believe that all RC area schools teach is false history, social fads, a…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 2

Your Two Cents for Nov. 2

Thank you to the Journal Editorial Board for shining a light on just some of the corruption that our elected officials are involved in the sta…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News