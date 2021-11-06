Most city services to be closed or unavailable on Veterans Day

No trash or recycling will be picked up on Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. City offices will also be closed that day.

Monday and Friday garbage collection will remain the same next week. Those who typically have Tuesday collection should set out cans Monday and leave out until collected.

Those who typically have collection on Wednesday should set cans out on Tuesday, and those who have theirs collected Thursday should set cans out on Wednesday until collected.

The Rapid City Landfill will also be closed Nov. 11 in observance of the holiday.

Residents can find their curbside pickup day at rapidcityrecycles.org.

Rapid Transit Service's RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride will not operate on Veterans Day. Rapid City Municipal Airport's administrative offices will be closed, along with administrative offices for the police and fire departments.

The Monument box office and administrative office will open at noon on Veterans Day, and the Roosevelt Swim Center will be open with normal hours.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

