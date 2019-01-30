Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund and the South Dakota chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, which is part of Everytown, released poll results Wednesday showing that a majority of South Dakotans supports the existing state law requiring a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public.
The poll results came on the same day that South Dakota Senate Bill 47, which would allow people to carry concealed handguns in public without a permit, received final legislative approval. It will now go to Republican Gov. Kristi Noem for her consideration.
The poll found:
- 84 percent of South Dakota voters ― including 85 percent of South Dakota gun owners – support the law requiring a permit in order to carry a concealed handgun in public.
- Support for the permit requirement is bipartisan, with wide majorities of Republican and Democratic respondents saying they support the state’s permit requirement.
- 59 percent of South Dakota voters said they would be less likely to vote for a legislator who voted for permitless carry, and 57 percent said they would be less likely to vote for the governor if she signs the bill into law.
“The vast majority of us support our permit requirement for concealed carry,” said a quote in a news release from Shannon Hoime, volunteer chapter leader with the South Dakota chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. “South Dakotans recognize that this isn’t about politics. It’s about public safety.”
In 2017, South Dakota’s Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard vetoed a permitless carry bill. He left office because of term limits at the beginning of this year and was succeeded by Noem.
Although about 13 states allow permitless concealed carry, Everytown for Gun Safety said 17 other states rejected permitless carry legislation last year.
Everytown for Gun Safety is a nationwide nonprofit that was founded in 2016 and is financed largely by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.