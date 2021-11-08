Most South Dakotans want Attorney General Ravnsborg impeached, poll says

Boever’s cousin Nick Nemec was pleasantly surprised by the high level of public support for removal of Ravnsborg.

“I’m glad to see that the citizens of this state support his removal from office because Ravnsborg is a walking disaster,” said Nemec, a Hyde County rancher.

According to an investigation, Ravnsborg said he was using his phone just before the crash, and that he thought he had hit a deer. Marks on the pavement show he left the travel lane before impact.

He pulled over and called authorities, but Boever’s body was not discovered that night. Ravnsborg was allowed to use a local sheriff’s personal vehicle to drive home. He found Boever’s body in the ditch the next morning when returning the car. Nemec said Ravnsborg’s testimony that he didn’t know what he had hit was brought into question when investigators pointed out that Boever’s glasses were found on Ravnsborg’s front seat.

Nemec was also outraged that before trial, Ravnsborg’s attorney raised the possibility that Boever was suicidal and had thrown himself in front of Ravnsborg’s car. Nemec was also upset that Ravnsborg was cited for driving 57 mph in a 35-mph zone in Pierre just before sentencing and has a history of moving violations on his driving record.

Yet Nemec said poll results should not weigh into the decision by lawmakers on whether to impeach Ravnsborg.

“The Legislature should look at the facts of the case, and the facts indicate that Ravnsborg has proven by his actions that he is not qualified to be the attorney general of South Dakota,” Nemec said. “He’s shown disregard for the laws of the state, and he’s gotten special treatment that would not be afforded to any other defendant, so he should be impeached on the facts at hand.”

In statements made to the public and press, Ravnsborg has expressed sorrow for Boever and his family, but he has also denied culpability. After sentencing, Ravnsborg released a statement saying he was unfairly treated by “partisan opportunists” who had “manufactured rumors, conspiracy theories and made statements in direct contradiction to the evidence.”