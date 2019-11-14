Statistics show that more than half of parents install car seats incorrectly. Sue and Erin Jarvis want to clear up the confusion and help parents protect their kids.
Sue, a registered nurse, has seen the frustration car seats can cause parents. She and her daughter, Erin, completed training in September to become certified child passenger safety technicians. The women are now volunteering their time to offer child safety seat checks. They’ll also show parents and caregivers how to properly use and install car seats. The Jarvises are not certified to inspect car seats for children with special needs.
Because they are volunteers, Sue, of Hill City, and Erin, of Summerset, are available by appointment only.
“We are able to inspect car seats and their installation for families who have questions or just want a check-up,” Erin said. “We would love to let the community know that we are here to help them if they need us.”
Sue and Erin are certified through the National Child Passenger Safety Certification Training Program, which is a program of Safe Kids Worldwide. Safekids.org lists the Jarvises as the only two non-tribal child passenger safety technicians in western South Dakota. The Great Plains Tribal Chairman’s Health Board in Rapid City has two certified child passenger safety technicians.
The Jarvises are not affiliated with any local organization, but they’re hoping to develop community partnerships. Specifically, Sue and Erin would like to find organizations that could offer resources such as safe indoor locations for car seat safety checks. The Jarvises also encourage local businesses or organizations to sponsor individuals to complete the safety certification training, so more technicians would be available for Black Hills area families, Sue said.
The Jarvises decided to become certified child passenger safety technicians because they saw a need in the Black Hills for such a service and a need for more education about car seats. Car seats often pose challenges because parents assume they know how to install their children’s car seats and therefore don’t read the instructions, Sue and Erin said.
“Parents don’t read the manual with their car seat and also don’t read the manual with their vehicle, but (they) work together,” Erin said.
Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that 59 percent of car seats are not installed correctly. A recently study published in the Journal of Pediatrics showed that 95 percent of parents made at least one major mistake when installing an infant car seat and positioning their baby in it. However, when used correctly, child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71%, according to safekids.org.
Parents may not realize that car seats have expiration dates — typically six years for infant car seats and 10 years for convertible car seats. Car seats can become less effective as car models themselves change, according to Britax, a car seat manufacturer.
When buying a new car seat, parents should register it so they’ll be notified if recalls occur, Erin said. Never buy a used car seat, Sue said. Parents likely won’t know its history, such as whether it’s previously been through a car accident or is somehow damaged.
Increasing numbers of unsafe knockoff car seats are being sold online, so buying a car seat in person is preferable, according to SafetyBeltSafe USA. The organization posts warnings about dangerous car seats on its site, carseat.org.