Mother pleads for answers in fatal stabbing of Box Elder woman

Sharon Bald Eagle has a message to whoever killed her daughter.

"You can't hide, you're going to be found … Turn yourself in. How long do you think you can go run? Guilt is going to overcome you, eat at you."

The 39-year-old died of multiple stab wounds, law enforcement said. The stab wounds were to the front of her neck and she also had a cut on her leg and bruises on her hands, Bald Eagle said.

"We have identified several people who were around when she was last alive to include one person of more interest," said Helene Duhamel, spokeswoman for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. She said deputies have spoken with all of those people and she expects the office will be able to release the name of a suspect it's looking at "in the near future."

The sheriff's office believes Curley was killed sometime after 1 p.m. on Oct. 6, Duhamel said. She said Curley did not call 911 that day or any recent time.