Motor vehicle title, registration renewals extended

PIERRE |The South Dakota Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division is asking law enforcement to not enforce certain expirations until May 1.

The Motor Vehicle Division requests law enforcement not ticket March 2020 registration renewals for noncommercial and commercial vehicles expiring on March 31. These individuals will be given an additional month to renew their registrations.

In addition to the March 2020 registration renewals, the Motor Vehicle Division requests temporary seller’s permits that expire March 16 through April 30 be granted an additional 30 days from the expiration date to get the title transfer documents and payment to the county treasurer and register the vehicle before any law enforcement action is taken. The Motor Vehicle Division will waive any interest and penalties that accrue due to this extension.

“The Motor Vehicle Division understands not everyone has access to our online renewal system or a DMV Now Kiosk to renew registrations. Additionally, we have taken into consideration that county treasurers are operating in a limited manner. By not enforcing the expiration of these registrations until May 1 and granting an additional 30 days to transfer titles, the Division hopes that we can assist South Dakotans during this stressful time,” said Motor Vehicle Division Director Rosa Yaeger.

