Motorcoach tours, other events being cancelled this summer, committee told

The coronavirus pandemic is having a negative impact on conventions, meetings and events in the city, according to a tourism official.
During a Tuesday meeting of the Civic Center Board of Directors, Visit Rapid City President/CEO Julie Schmitz Jensen said most motorcoach tours of Rapid City and the Black Hills have been canceled for summer 2020.
"They have been cancelled, not just postponed. They just aren't coming," she said. "A handful might come in the fall, but buses are like airplanes. For the most part, motorcoach businesses are senior citizens and that's just not a good clientele (during a pandemic) for the motorcoach companies, so we're probably not going to see a lot of motorcoach business."
Jensen said the outlook for 2021 is much better for tours, meetings and conventions.
"We are developing a recovery plan because we need to be ready to roll when it's time. We're working in conjunction with Black Hills and Badlands Association and many private operators," she said.
Craig Baltzer, executive director of Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, said all events have been canceled through at least May. Baltzer said Northland Hockey's Rushmore Cup tournament and a wrestling tournament are still on the books for June.
However, with new social distancing guidelines from the city, the state and the Centers for Disease Control those events may not happen.
The estimated peak of COVID-19 in South Dakota is in mid-June, which is when these events are scheduled.
"We're at a crossroads on trying to evaluate if this is something we should go ahead and plan an opening for or not," Baltzer said. "If we go by the CDC recommendations or even the governor's recommendations, it's a not because of crowds over a certain amount. You can't do them at all and these will certainly be bigger than that."
For performances at the Civic Center's Fine Arts Theatre, the problem is even more concerning, Baltzer said. To maintain adequate social distancing, the theater would only be allowed to be at one-third capacity, causing financial loss.
"When we do open, a partial opening could cost us more money than staying closed," Baltzer said. "A lot of these summer events are already contracted. I think the coronavirus would give us an opportunity to renegotiate some of those costs because expenses are going to go up and revenues are going to be down.
"If we have to maintain a six-foot distance between customers just think about a theater event and we would only be able to sell one out of every three seats. We would very much struggle and couldn't possibly live with revenues being cut like that."
Baltzer said the outlook for 2021 is positive, as most shows and events have rescheduled.
"The bookings for 2021 look very strong. Most everything we normally plan on looks to be going forward for 2021 and we are relocating a lot of events from 2020 to 2021. We look to be strong," Baltzer said.
