Motorcoach tours, other events being cancelled this summer, committee told

The estimated peak of COVID-19 in South Dakota is in mid-June, which is when these events are scheduled.

"We're at a crossroads on trying to evaluate if this is something we should go ahead and plan an opening for or not," Baltzer said. "If we go by the CDC recommendations or even the governor's recommendations, it's a not because of crowds over a certain amount. You can't do them at all and these will certainly be bigger than that."

For performances at the Civic Center's Fine Arts Theatre, the problem is even more concerning, Baltzer said. To maintain adequate social distancing, the theater would only be allowed to be at one-third capacity, causing financial loss.

"When we do open, a partial opening could cost us more money than staying closed," Baltzer said. "A lot of these summer events are already contracted. I think the coronavirus would give us an opportunity to renegotiate some of those costs because expenses are going to go up and revenues are going to be down.

"If we have to maintain a six-foot distance between customers just think about a theater event and we would only be able to sell one out of every three seats. We would very much struggle and couldn't possibly live with revenues being cut like that."