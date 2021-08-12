 Skip to main content
Motorcycle accident closes Iron Mountain Road; two reportedly critically injured
Motorcycle accident closes Iron Mountain Road; two reportedly critically injured

Iron Mountain Road

Motorcycle riders travel along Iron Mountain Road in 2018.

 Journal file

According to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, two people are critically injured after a motorcycle on Iron Mountain Road.

Iron Mountain Road, which runs between the junction of U.S. Highway 16A and South Dakota Highway 36, has been closed due to a crash, according to scanner reports.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

