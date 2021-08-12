Motorcycle accident closes Iron Mountain Road; two reportedly critically injured

According to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, two people are critically injured after a motorcycle on Iron Mountain Road.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Iron Mountain Road, which runs between the junction of U.S. Highway 16A and South Dakota Highway 36, has been closed due to a crash, according to scanner reports.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0