Motorcycle accident closes Iron Mountain Road; two reportedly critically injured

Journal Staff
According to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, two people are critically injured after a motorcycle on Iron Mountain Road.
Iron Mountain Road, which runs between the junction of U.S. Highway 16A and South Dakota Highway 36, has been closed due to a crash, according to scanner reports.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
