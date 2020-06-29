Motorcycle driver dies, passenger injured in crash near Lead

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A motorcycle driver died and a passenger sustained serious injuries during a one-vehicle crash near Lead on Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 4:40 p.m. three miles west of Lead at mile marker 32 of U.S. Highway 14A, according to the Highway Patrol.

The names of the 42-year-old male driver and female passenger, also 42, will be released once family is notified.

The man was driving a Harley Davidson eastbound on U.S. Highway 14A when he "failed to negotiate" a left-hand curve, the release says. The motorcycle went into the right ditch and eventually tipped over.

Both riders were thrown from the motorcycle and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken by ambulance to the Deadwood hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash and whether the riders were wearing helmets.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0