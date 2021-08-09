Motorcycle fatalities mounting as rally begins to pick up speed

On Saturday, a 36-year-old woman became the first official motorcycle fatality of the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. She was traveling west on Interstate 90 near Wall when her Harley Davidson struck a guard rail.
Since what has become known as the pre-rally started in late July, however, a total of six people have died in motorcycle accidents in the Black Hills, including three who died before opening ceremonies at noon Friday in downtown Sturgis.
Tony Mangan, spokesman for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, said the only fatalities that the department attributes to the rally are those that occur during the official week of the rally, which started at 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, and ends at 6 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.
"That is the rally information, but it's not like we're not recording any of the crashes that have happened before the rally started. Everything is still included in the overall state numbers," he said.
Mangan explained that there's no way of knowing if fatal motorcycle crashes that occurred before Aug. 7 are rally related. In 2020, the state reported a total of five motorcycle fatalities for the entire rally.
Three of the six fatalities since July 31 occurred on Friday morning.
The victims included a 58-year-old woman who was traveling west on I-90 when her Harley-Davidson entered the median and hit a sign near Kadoka. Also Friday, a 60-year-old man died south of Sturgis and a 58-year-old man died in a crash southeast of Hill City.
A 74-year-old man died Friday from injuries suffered on Aug. 2 when he and a passenger were struck by a vehicle while traveling west on a Harley Davidson and approaching Sturgis.
On July 31, a 63-year-old Hot Springs man was killed in a motorcycle crash involving two other motorcycles near Keystone.
Police reports on fatal crashes
A Hot Springs man was driving a 2019 Indian Roadmaster westbound on U.S. Highway 16A when he failed to negotiate a curve on July 31. The motorcycle crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound 2020 Harley Davidson. The Indian Roadmaster then went into the ditch and struck a 2011 Harley Davidson Road King, which was unoccupied and parked on the shoulder of the road. Keith Schroeder, the 63-year-old driver of the Indian Roadmaster, was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. Ray Hatcher of Independence, Missouri, the 60-year-old driver of the 2020 Harley Davidson, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Rapid City hospital. Neither driver was wearing a helmet. The third driver, 69-year-old James Keenan of Barbeton, Ohio, was not injured.
A 58-year-old male died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash that occurred Friday southeast of Hill City. The man was driving a 2007 Harley-Davidson FLHTCU motorcycle southeast on Old Hill City Road when he failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle went into the ditch where the driver, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the vehicle. He was transported by ambulance to a Rapid City hospital where he later died.
A 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was southbound on Vanocker Canyon Road when it moved to the northbound lane to pass a group of motorcycles on Friday. The pickup collided with a northbound 2018 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle. Both occupants of the motorcycle were thrown off the motorcycle The 60-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The 61-year-old female passenger received serious non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital. The passenger was wearing a helmet; the driver was not.
A 58-year-old woman died Friday in a motorcycle crash west of Kadoka. The woman was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson FLSTC motorcycle westbound when the motorcycle went into the median and struck a road sign. The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 74-year-old man died Friday from injuries sustained in a motorcycle-vehicle crash that occurred Monday on Interstate 90 near Sturgis. The man was the driver of a 2007 Boss Hoss Motorcycle. His passenger, a 68-year-old woman, was seriously injured in the crash. "Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse was westbound on Interstate 90 when the vehicle made a lane change from the left lane to the right lane. The Chevrolet struck a westbound 2007 Boss Hoss motorcycle, which was in the right lane. The motorcycle rolled and came to rest in the ditch."
A 36-year-old woman died Saturday in a motorcycle crash about a mile west of Wall. The woman was driving a 2011 Harley-Davidson FLSTF motorcycle westbound when she lost control. The motorcycle hit a guard rail and the woman, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.