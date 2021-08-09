Motorcycle fatalities mounting as rally begins to pick up speed

On Saturday, a 36-year-old woman became the first official motorcycle fatality of the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. She was traveling west on Interstate 90 near Wall when her Harley Davidson struck a guard rail.

Since what has become known as the pre-rally started in late July, however, a total of six people have died in motorcycle accidents in the Black Hills, including three who died before opening ceremonies at noon Friday in downtown Sturgis.

Tony Mangan, spokesman for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, said the only fatalities that the department attributes to the rally are those that occur during the official week of the rally, which started at 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, and ends at 6 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.

"That is the rally information, but it's not like we're not recording any of the crashes that have happened before the rally started. Everything is still included in the overall state numbers," he said.

Mangan explained that there's no way of knowing if fatal motorcycle crashes that occurred before Aug. 7 are rally related. In 2020, the state reported a total of five motorcycle fatalities for the entire rally.

Three of the six fatalities since July 31 occurred on Friday morning.