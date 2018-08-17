A flat track motorcycle racer from Wisconsin died Thursday from injuries he sustained during a crash Aug. 7 at Black Hills Speedway in Rapid City, according to the motorcycle racing organization American Flat Track.
Alec Muth, 22, of Black Falls, Wis., "succumbed to his injuries" on Thursday despite "the immediate action of first responders and the best efforts of the very experienced staff at Rapid City Regional Hospital," according to the release.
The Harley-Davidson Black Hills Half-Mile was held the night of Muth's accident at the Black Hills Speedway in conjunction with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. According to the American Flat Track website, Muth was riding a Honda CRF450R and racing in the American Flat Track Singles 15-lap Main Event that night.
The release called Muth an up-and-coming rider, and said he will be deeply missed by fans and peers alike.
“Alec was a popular guy in the paddock and had a lot of friends in the flat track community,” said Michael Lock, CEO of AMA Pro Racing. “He scored his first points in AFT this year and recorded a very impressive top-ten finish at the OKC Mile, in June. It is extremely sad that his journey through life has been cut so short and our thoughts are with his family at this time.“
“Alec was a hero both on and off the race track,” said Charlie Roberts, Class of ’79, a nonprofit supporting injured riders and their families. “Alec was a fierce competitor, a firefighter, a friend to many and a great son from a loving family. Having made the selfless decision to be an organ donor, his legacy will continue as he gives the gift of life to those in need.”
The Black Falls Fire Department wrote a tribute to Muth on their Facebook page Thursday night, saying he loved motorcycle racing "just about more than firefighting."
The Class of ’79 has established a Memorial Fund for Alec Muth, with all donations going directly to Alec’s family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at http://www.amaft79.com or by writing a check for Alec Muth Memorial Fund, payable to the Class of ’79 at 3989 Springer Lane, Springfield, Ill., 62711.