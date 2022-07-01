Motorcycle rentals now available at Rapid City Regional Airport

Rapid City Regional Airport has partnered with EagleRider, the world’s largest motorcycle rental company, to offer visitors a chance to experience Sturgis Bike Week and the Black Hills on two wheels.

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is expected to bring over 500,000 motorcycle enthusiasts to Western South Dakota.

A variety of touring, adventure and street bikes will be waiting for guests at the airport terminal during July and August. Reservations can be made in advance at: RapAirport.com/Motorcycle.

“Riding motorcycles is a quintessential experience for many in the Black Hills. We saw an opportunity to serve a large segment of travelers who are interested in renting bikes to visit nearby attractions including Mount Rushmore and Sturgis,” said Patrick Dame, Airport Executive Director. “We believe that this added amenity will be convenient for guests, and support the airport’s vision of providing world class transportation services while enhancing economic growth.”

