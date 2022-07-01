 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Rapid City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Extreme Fireworks
alert top story

Motorcycle rentals now available at Rapid City Regional Airport

  • 0
Rapid City Regional Airport Terminal

Rapid City Regional Airport's commercial terminal.

 Nathan Thompson

Rapid City Regional Airport has partnered with EagleRider, the world’s largest motorcycle rental company, to offer visitors a chance to experience Sturgis Bike Week and the Black Hills on two wheels.

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is expected to bring over 500,000 motorcycle enthusiasts to Western South Dakota.

A variety of touring, adventure and street bikes will be waiting for guests at the airport terminal during July and August. Reservations can be made in advance at: RapAirport.com/Motorcycle.

“Riding motorcycles is a quintessential experience for many in the Black Hills. We saw an opportunity to serve a large segment of travelers who are interested in renting bikes to visit nearby attractions including Mount Rushmore and Sturgis,” said Patrick Dame, Airport Executive Director. “We believe that this added amenity will be convenient for guests, and support the airport’s vision of providing world class transportation services while enhancing economic growth.”

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 25

Your Two Cents for June 25

The Supreme Court has finally righted a wrong in the federal sanctioning of killing babies. Now it's time for states to act. I pray God will c…

Watch Now: Related Video

More than half of Americans living paycheck to paycheck

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News