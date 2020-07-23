Motorcyclist dies after crashing into pickup on Iron Mountain Road

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A motorcyclist died Wednesday after crashing into a pickup on Iron Mountain Road in the southern Black Hills.

The crash on the scenic and curvy road occurred seven miles south of Keystone at 1:04 p.m., according to a news release from the Highway Patrol.

A 58-year-old man was driving his Harley Davidson westbound when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve. He entered the other lane and collided with an eastbound pickup.

The man, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

Both occupants of the pickup — a woman who was driving and a man —were wearing seat belts and received no injuries.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

