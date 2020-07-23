Motorcyclist dies after crashing into pickup on Iron Mountain Road

A motorcyclist died Wednesday after crashing into a pickup on Iron Mountain Road in the southern Black Hills.
The crash on the scenic and curvy road occurred seven miles south of Keystone at 1:04 p.m., according to a news release from the Highway Patrol.
A 58-year-old man was driving his Harley Davidson westbound when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve. He entered the other lane and collided with an eastbound pickup.
The man, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.
Both occupants of the pickup — a woman who was driving and a man —were wearing seat belts and received no injuries.
The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.
