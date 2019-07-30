A motorcyclist who was killed last Friday and the woman whose car crashed into him have been identified as Rapid City residents.
Marvin Olson, 58, died after Linda Harrell, 78, hit him head-on near Johnson Siding, according to a Tuesday news release from the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
Criminal charges are pending against Harrell, who is accused of hitting Olson after she crossed her Nissan Rogue into his lane while driving eastbound on Highway 44 at 1:50 p.m on Friday, July 26. Her car collided with the 58-year-old driver of a Harley Davidson FLHTCI at mile marker 32, one mile east of Johnson Siding.
Olson, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene. Harrell, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the case.