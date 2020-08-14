Motorcyclists from Texas, New York died in Monday's crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The two men who died in the three-vehicle crash Monday west of Sturgis have been identified.

William Cooper, 22, of College Station, Texas, was driving a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on U.S. Highway 14A three miles west of Sturgis “and failed to negotiate a curve” and crossed the centerline, colliding with two motorcycles, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Cooper collided with Ronald Ratzel, 55, of Ceres, New York, who was driving a 2014 Indian Motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene, and Steven Peterson, 60, of Cuba, New York, who was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson and suffered serious injuries.

Cooper was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital where he was pronounced dead.

