Motorcyclists from Texas, New York died in Monday's crash

The two men who died in the three-vehicle crash Monday west of Sturgis have been identified.
William Cooper, 22, of College Station, Texas, was driving a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on U.S. Highway 14A three miles west of Sturgis “and failed to negotiate a curve” and crossed the centerline, colliding with two motorcycles, according to the Department of Public Safety.
Cooper collided with Ronald Ratzel, 55, of Ceres, New York, who was driving a 2014 Indian Motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene, and Steven Peterson, 60, of Cuba, New York, who was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson and suffered serious injuries.
Cooper was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital where he was pronounced dead.
