Two people from Arizona have been identified as those killed Thursday afternoon in a crash involving two motorcycles and a semi-truck in Box Elder.
James Bradley and Deanna Bradley, both of Parker, Ariz., died when they were westbound on Highway 1416 when they failed to stop at the posted stop sign at the intersection with South Ellsworth Road and hit the side of a semi truck.
The Bradleys were riding beside a second motorcycle driven by Greg Bunch and Christina Logan Bettencourt was a passenger. That motorcycle also collided with the semi truck. Bunch and Bettencourt both suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the semi has invoked Marsy's Law so their name is not being released. He was not injured in the incident according to South Dakota Highway Patrol.