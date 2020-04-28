Mount Rushmore can hold Independence Day fireworks, National Park Service says

The National Park Service announced Tuesday the return of Independence Day fireworks to Mount Rushmore National Memorial after an 11-year absence.
Following an Environmental Assessment conducted earlier this year, the agendy issued a Finding of No Significant Impact, which allows the fireworks celebration to be permitted.
The event will be held subject to weather, security and wildland fire conditions and in accordance with the President’s Opening Up America Again guidelines.
“I am grateful to everyone involved in the process to reinstitute the tradition of a magnificent fireworks display at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day,” said Interior Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks Rob Wallace. “We are eager to move forward in partnership with the state of South Dakota to provide a memorable patriotic experience this summer.”
“There is no better place to celebrate America’s birthday than Mount Rushmore,” said Gov. Kristi Noem said in a news release. "We appreciate all the work President Trump and his team at the Department of the Interior have done to make this celebration possible again for the country.”
Prior to the event, the National Park Service will work with the state, local communities, the Highway Patrol, and the fireworks contractor and staff to develop the following:
• A plan to address traffic control, visitor management, and emergency response.
• A plan for event staging and demobilization activities.
• A wildland fire response plan.
• A Unified Command incident management team and a Go/No-Go checklist.
