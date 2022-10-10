 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mount Rushmore sculpture to receive annual inspection

Mount Rushmore

Mount Rushmore National Memorial in the Black Hills of western South Dakota.

The presidential faces on Mount Rushmore will be receiving a close-up inspection this week.

Beginning Wednesday, the National Park Service said visitors may witness climbers repelling and ascending across the sculpture. The workers will be completing the annual re-calibration of specialized equipment that monitors changes in the rock to anticipate damages due to environmental shifts in temperature and erosion.

According to a news release from NPS, the information has been collected since 1996 through a contract with RESPEC Engineering of Rapid City. With a three-dimensional map and continual monitoring, park staff can quickly identify any changes in the sculpture and respond appropriately.

To learn more about ongoing sculpture preservation, visit the park website.

