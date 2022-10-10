Mount Rushmore sculpture to receive annual inspection

The presidential faces on Mount Rushmore will be receiving a close-up inspection this week.

Beginning Wednesday, the National Park Service said visitors may witness climbers repelling and ascending across the sculpture. The workers will be completing the annual re-calibration of specialized equipment that monitors changes in the rock to anticipate damages due to environmental shifts in temperature and erosion.

According to a news release from NPS, the information has been collected since 1996 through a contract with RESPEC Engineering of Rapid City. With a three-dimensional map and continual monitoring, park staff can quickly identify any changes in the sculpture and respond appropriately.

To learn more about ongoing sculpture preservation, visit the park website.