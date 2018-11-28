For the first time in its 88-year existence, the Mount Rushmore Society has a place to call home. The organization is hosting a ceremony and open house for the public on Wednesday to celebrate its new location in a historic downtown Rapid City building.
The Mount Rushmore Society is an official fundraising partner for the National Park Service. Through memberships, donations and sales of retail items, the society provides money for projects and services at Mount Rushmore National Memorial such as seasonal rangers, sculpture preservation, the Junior Ranger program, Youth Exploration Area programs and the annual naturalization ceremony.
The Mount Rushmore Society purchased and remodeled the building at 830 Main St. The building dates to the 1920s and 1930s and was originally an addition to Rapid City Motor Company.
Wednesday’s celebration will begin with a ribbon-cutting at 1:30 p.m. and performances by the Rapid City Stevens Drumline and Whitney Rencountre of Rural America Initiative. After comments by Mount Rushmore Society president Tim Raben, CEO Diana Nielsen Saathoff, Mount Rushmore National Memorial superintendent Cheryl Schreier and a representative from the Rapid City Council, an open house will be held from 2 to 4 p.m.
“This is our first permanent home. This is our very first home we have owned ourselves and we’re pretty excited,” said Nielsen Saathoff, noting the society had been hunting for the right property for about 10 years.
“One of the signs this building was a good home is that President Teddy Roosevelt is on the corner. He’s the father of the National Park Service so it seemed like a good omen to follow. He created the cabinet and the agency and started to set aside lands like the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone,” Nielsen Saathoff said.
Over the years, the building transitioned from the Rapid City Motor Company to retail space for a furniture store, a kitchen wholesale business and a pizza restaurant. The Mount Rushmore Society hired South Dakota companies Fennell Design, CO-OP Architecture, and Ainsworth-Benning Construction to renovate the building while preserving some of its history.
“We kept the bones of the building and exposed the brick wherever we could, and there’s beautiful bowed trusses in the ceiling,” Nielsen Saathoff said. “It’s basically all new on the inside, but there’s some wonderful old features. There’s a wall that shows the Rapid City Motor Company sign. We tried to keep and feature historic pieces as we could.”
The Mount Rushmore Society moved into its new location in September and dedicated it, in part, by burying a time capsule in front of the building. The capsule contains Mount Rushmore keepsakes, as well as news from 2018 in the form of a newsletter, an annual report and the names of Mount Rushmore Society board members and staff.
In addition to office space for eight full-time employees and about 20 seasonal and part-time employees, the building includes a technologically updated board room and a retail store that will open in the spring. The building also provides space for special events and fundraisers, Nielsen Saathoff said.
“We hope to do educational events, maybe some learning lunches,” she said. “We’d like to use the space on Main Street to introduce people to more historical stories and maybe put on some youth programs.”
Nielsen Saathoff said she's excited about opportunities to reach out to the community and let them know how they can help Mount Rushmore Society's mission. A major project now is the Monumental Movie Campaign that aims to raise $2 million to update the technology and educational films at Mount Rushmore. The society’s goal is to raise the money in the next 18 to 24 months.
"We want people to stop in and ask questions,” Nielsen Saathoff said. “I am so proud of what we do on a day-to-day basis to make a difference to the visitors’ experience.”