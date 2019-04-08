The mountain lion hunting season in the Black Hills ended last month with 21 killed, the lowest number in 10 years even as hunters shot larger lions on average this year than in the past.
This year's season started Dec. 26 and ran through March 31. Harvest limits were set by the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks at 60 lions or 40 females.
The harvest numbers this year come off back-to-back seasons where fewer than 35 lions were harvested and continue a downward trend since the 2012-13 season. In that year, 56 lions were harvested followed by 53 in 2013-14, 43 in 2014-15, 41 in 2015-16, 30 in 2016-17, 31 in 2017-18 and 21 this year.
The largest animal shot this year was a 5-year-old male weighing 161 pounds in Lawrence County. The smallest was a 9-month cat weighing 74 pounds. The average weight was just over 112 pounds. Last year's average was 92 pounds.
Eight females and 13 males made up this year's harvest. Nine were killed in Custer County, eight in Lawrence County and four in Pennington County.
A population estimate from the GF&P in January 2018 put the lion population in the Black Hills at 500, but officials believe that may be a statistical anomaly and the actual population is closer to 300.
"We believe the lion population is very healthy and stable. As far as we can tell, the population is holding stable the last four or five years," South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks wildlife biologist Steve Griffin said during an interview with the Journal in December.
Mountain lion hunting seasons for the area outside the Black Hills remain open all year.