Moving, rental companies 'are open for business'

Moving and storage companies are adjusting to the new business climate brought on the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.
Services ranging from truck and trailer rentals to full assisted moves are still available with the now-familiar precautions of cleanliness and social distancing observed throughout the industry.
Shawn Odden, president of U-Haul of Fargo, N.D., whose territory includes Rapid City, said the moving rental and storage company has seen a shift in trailer and small truck rentals with college students leaving campuses early because of the shutdown of classes.
“A lot of trailer rentals, students going back early typically is a May activity for us, but it occurred this year in March,” Odden said.
Odden is also seeing an uptick in business rentals with 9-foot vans being used for restaurant deliveries or by companies bringing in additional supplies.
He said it’s too early to see how the COVID-19 outbreak will affect the peak of the moving season, late spring and through the summer.
Odden foresees families and workers relocating depending on how the economy continues to respond to the crisis.
“I still see a fair amount of optimism when I’m at our stores,” he said
A U-Haul service generally offered during times of calamity has been extended across the U.S. and Canada.
Anyone affected or displaced because of COVID-19, including students, small businesses or workers, is offered 30 days free self-storage at any of our facilities through the end of the summer, Odden said.
“It’s just our way of trying to give back. It’s something we typically offer when there’s a natural disaster to try to help with the community,” he said.
Inside U-Haul stores, steps have been taken to isolate close contact between employees and customers
Counters have been reset to allow the customer and employee to interact while maintaining safe distancing measures.
Trucks and trailers are thoroughly disinfected keying on any areas customers may have touched, including truck seats and seat belts.
“We take it very seriously. We don’t want our customers or our team members affected, so we’re doing everything we can to avoid that,” he said.
Professional movers are also gearing up to meet the demand during the pandemic.
Rachel Paretz of the American Moving and Storage Association said moving is considered an essential service.
“Moving companies are open for business,” she said.
Moving companies are also taking steps to ensure the safety of consumers and moving crews, she said.
“They are wearing gloves. They’re wearing masks. High-touch surfaces within the trucks and things like moving blankets are being sanitized frequently and regularly,” she said.
People have to move regardless of circumstances, she said.
“We recommend that if you’ve scheduled a move and no one in your house is compromised or has come in contact with the coronavirus, please feel free to go ahead and do that,” Peretz said.
She said customers should check with individual moving companies, which may also be taking additional steps for safety.
“We encourage asking lots of questions,” she said.
