Moving, rental companies 'are open for business'

Anyone affected or displaced because of COVID-19, including students, small businesses or workers, is offered 30 days free self-storage at any of our facilities through the end of the summer, Odden said.

“It’s just our way of trying to give back. It’s something we typically offer when there’s a natural disaster to try to help with the community,” he said.

Inside U-Haul stores, steps have been taken to isolate close contact between employees and customers

Counters have been reset to allow the customer and employee to interact while maintaining safe distancing measures.

Trucks and trailers are thoroughly disinfected keying on any areas customers may have touched, including truck seats and seat belts.

“We take it very seriously. We don’t want our customers or our team members affected, so we’re doing everything we can to avoid that,” he said.

Professional movers are also gearing up to meet the demand during the pandemic.

Rachel Paretz of the American Moving and Storage Association said moving is considered an essential service.

“Moving companies are open for business,” she said.