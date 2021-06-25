Moving up from rock bottom: Housing instability challenges education

Signastadt said they’re going to try to meet people where they are.

“They might not be ready right now, they might not be ready three months from now to seek additional services,” she said, “but we’re trying to be that constant mentor for them and to guide them through those things. When a person’s ready, they don’t know where to start.”

Jenny said she’s been sober for about a year, hasn’t self-harmed in about two years, and just started a new job. She said after she saves enough money, she’s going to start cosmetology school. She said she’s been doing her own hair since she was 8 years old, and it’s one of the things she truly enjoys.

She said she tries to be there for her friends and let them know that if they feel like they can’t talk to anyone, they can always talk to her because she didn’t have anyone to talk to.

“(I want people to know not to) let your past experiences define your future, don’t let it tear you down,” Jenny said. “If you hit rock bottom, the only way you can go is up.”