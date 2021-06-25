Moving up from rock bottom: Housing instability challenges education

Jenny switched between living in motels and her sick grandfather’s house for about 10 years after moving back to Rapid City.
Jenny, a pseudonym for a 17-year-old girl who suffered from housing instability and whose identity is known to the Journal and verified by McKinney-Vento, the National Center for Homeless Education, will receive her GED from the Rapid City Area School District this month.
But it wasn’t easy.
She almost failed 6th through 8th grades and failed her freshman year of high school while taking care of her younger brother, dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder from being sexually assaulted, depression, alcohol abuse and parents addicted to drugs.
“I was expecting myself to be kind of like... my whole life was painted out for me,” she said. “It wasn’t going to be good or bad either, but I expected myself to be a failure like my parents.”
Jenny is one of six kids. She was born and raised in Rapid City, moved to Nebraska and then back to the city around 2010. She currently lives with a family friend.
She said her family would move every few months and lived at her grandfather’s house until November or December 2020.
“My whole life I never really lived in one place longer than a year,” Jenny said. “I was always the new kid. I ended up developing really bad social anxiety, and it was hard to communicate with people. I was the kid in the background and did my own thing.”
She said she stopped caring about school and knew there was “no chance” of getting her high school diploma.
“I didn’t have stability. I couldn’t trust my parents to keep me in one place at one time,” she said. “I couldn’t really trust anyone. It was just like I was alone.”
Jenny said she’s now hoping her younger brother will be the first of her family to get a high school diploma.
There were about 44 sheltered homeless children, or those younger than 18, in Rapid City in January 2021, and 15 unsheltered homeless during the January 2020 point-in-time count, according to the South Dakota Housing and Development Authority data.
The Journal previously reported that as many as 447 RCAS students face homelessness, although those are the students who qualify for the McKinney-Vento Homeless/Migrant student programs.
McKinney-Vento is a program that distributes federal funding to schools to help cover services.
Jenny is part of that program and takes GED classes in the mornings.
Youth and Family Services
David Miller, chief program officer for Youth and Family Services, said the organization meets food needs, emotional support, and makes referrals to partner programs to help youth and families facing homelessness or housing instability.
Youth and Family Services' Counseling Center has served 38 clients since October 2018 and has 13 clients that indicated instability in housing, being forced to move and/or evicted.
Miller said the organization is regularly in contact with their partners like ARISE, Street Outreach Program, RCAS, WAVI and McKinney-Vento.
"We pick youth up from hotels/cars and bring them to our program so that they have a safe place to be at least for a few hours," he said. "If that is not feasible, we ask our partners to help as well."
He said one of the big gaps in services is for teens over 17 and the usual option is they're left with is a shelter.
Journey On
Tracy Signastadt, founder of Journey On, a nonprofit organization, said she previously worked with a lot of at-risk youth. She said she started the organization because she thought she’d be able to do much more.
The organization focuses primarily on street outreach and will have people with lived experiences, such as homelessness or living in substance abuse recovery. Business manager Lance Lehmann said they hope to be first or co-responders with the police department on nuisance calls when it comes to those who are homeless.
Lehmann said the organization is Native American-led and hopes to make a positive change.
“We wanted a Native-led organization to try to help fix this situation in our community,” he said.
Signastadt said their outreach team will have accreditation that will focus on youth mental health and first aid, Lakota mental health and first aid, harm reduction, conflict resolutions, cultural responsiveness and more.
Lehmann said they also hope to be mentors in the process.
“We’re not trying to replicate any services, we’re not going to be a therapy group or provide shelter,” he said. “We’re just going to be a group trying to get these individuals connected with services that already exist in our community.”
Signastadt said they’re going to try to meet people where they are.
“They might not be ready right now, they might not be ready three months from now to seek additional services,” she said, “but we’re trying to be that constant mentor for them and to guide them through those things. When a person’s ready, they don’t know where to start.”
Jenny said she’s been sober for about a year, hasn’t self-harmed in about two years, and just started a new job. She said after she saves enough money, she’s going to start cosmetology school. She said she’s been doing her own hair since she was 8 years old, and it’s one of the things she truly enjoys.
She said she tries to be there for her friends and let them know that if they feel like they can’t talk to anyone, they can always talk to her because she didn’t have anyone to talk to.
“(I want people to know not to) let your past experiences define your future, don’t let it tear you down,” Jenny said. “If you hit rock bottom, the only way you can go is up.”
This is the fourth story in a five-part series on homelessness. Next: City, county organizations call for collaboration to aid in homelessness effort