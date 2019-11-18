What used to be a place to rent the latest and greatest from Hollywood on video is now going to be a new store selling beer, wine and spirits for customers on Rapid City’s west side.
But only the last name, if you will, is changing. Mr. Movies, closed since August, is morphing into Mr. Liquor, with a planned opening in mid-December at 3609 Sturgis Road.
Jason Dvorak, owner of the 6,650 square-foot property since September, saw a need for a west side liquor store after RC Liquors, located just a block or two east on Sturgis Road, shuttered a couple years ago with the closure of the neighboring FTC (Family Thrift Center) Express grocery.
“I just saw the need for it,” Dvorak said. “You see the need, but how often do you actually get a chance to fill a need you see in your community?”
Dvorak was able to obtain an existing package liquor license from the owner of Staple & Spice in downtown Rapid City.
Now he needed a name for the project as planning began. Substituting the word “liquor” for “movies” seemed to be the easy and obvious approach.
“I started running numbers on my computer and needed a name for the folder,” Dvorak said. “That was really it, the very first thing that came to mind.”
“I referred to it as (Mr. Liquor) for the first couple days with people I was talking to about the project, and it just kind of stuck. Everyone seemed to like it,” he said.
Dvorak installed temporary signage, with LIQUOR in white block letters on black panels covering the original white “movies’ font.
The temporary liquor stickers cost less than a tenth of the cost of redoing the entire awning, he said.
“That’s a temporary fix. We plan on redoing the exterior in the next couple of years,” he said.
As for the store itself, Dvorak is designing the interior layout for what he said will be the largest selection of national franchise, craft and locally brewed beers in the city.
The rear wall of the building will soon be home to more than 100 feet of coolers to display singles and small packages of beers, with a beer cave home to larger package quantities.
The 5,500-square-feet of retail space will also allow for plenty of selection for wines and spirits.
“If it’s available and there’s a market for it, we’re going to have it, and we’ll definitely have the room for it,” Dvorak said.
The east end of the building, most recently the home of a boxing training gym separate from the movie rental business, is being converted to a storage space for the liquor store, with a garage door for unloading indoors.
Dvorak and store manager Alec Waby are aiming for a Dec. 16 opening.
The timetable depends on installation of the massive line of coolers set for the week of Thanksgiving, with a new ceiling, lighting and shelving installed in order after that, he said.
“The first two weeks of December is going to be a blitz of getting everything in place,” he said.