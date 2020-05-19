Ms. Foundation honors Tokata Iron Eyes

Iron Eyes was 12 when she spoke in a video, advocating for action in Standing Rock Sioux Nation’s battle against the proposed route of the Dakota Access oil pipeline. The video helped start the “Rezpect Our Water” social media campaign, which played a role in attracting thousands of national and international visitors to Standing Rock to fight the pipeline.

In October, Iron Eyes invited Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg to western South Dakota. The teens appeared together at a climate rally and march in Rapid City, at Standing Rock High School in North Dakota and on the Pine Ridge Reservation, speaking about climate change and the proposed Keystone XL pipeline.

“For me, public speaking was an accessible way … to stand up for myself and our people and our rights,” Iron Eyes said. “In general, I would consider myself a representative of indigenous youth. I feel like our perspective needs to be included in conversations. For a really long time, we didn’t have any say.”

In January, when the first season of Marvel's Hero Project premiered, Iron Eyes was featured as one of its superheroes “Thrilling Tokata.” The series, which is streaming on Disney+, highlights 20 youths ages 11 to 16 who are making a positive impact.