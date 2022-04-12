Mueller announces candidacy for Pennington County commissioner

Mike Mueller has officially announced his campaign for the Pennington County Commission District 1 seat.

The seat is currently held by Commissioner Ron Rossknecht, who was elected in 2018.

In his announcement, Mueller pledges to be a public servant to the constituents of Pennington County. He is a mechanical engineering graduate from South Dakota Mines with a career in both facilities and construction management.

He has served on many volunteer boards as either chairman or vice-chairman, to include South Dakota Mines Hardrock Club and Mechanical Engineering Industrial Advisory Board, American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning Engineers Regional and Chapter Service, Rapid City Elks Lodge Board of Trustees, and SD Citizens for Liberty. He also served as an elected official for four years on West Dakota Water Development District with three of those years as chairman.

“Engineers love efficiency, and we can be both efficient and effective in our county government,” he said in regards to limited government.

Mueller said he plans to evaluate county spending and would like to see zero based budgeting implemented for all county departments.

“We need to get rid of the ‘use it or lose it’ attitude,” he said.

Mueller said he would also like to hold alternating morning and evening Board of Commissioner meetings each month to allow working people better opportunities to attend and participate.

Mueller has sworn an oath to both the United States and South Dakota Constitutions, as well as an oath called the “Obligation of the Engineer,” according to the release. This engineering oath swears to “do public good” with his engineering work. He said his knowledge of government, public and private sector operations, and county water issues will assist him in making logical, fact based decisions

