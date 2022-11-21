 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Multi-county effort contains Wall structure fire

Firefighters from a multi-county area contained a fire in rural Wall to its structure of origin Sunday afternoon, with no injuries to civilians, firefighters or domestic animals.

Wall volunteer firefighters responded to a reported structure fire around 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Eagle Circle in Wall. First arriving firefighters found a free-burning fire with a heavy smoke condition, according to a press release from Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey.

The fire extended into the roof assembly of the residential structure, occupied by four residents at the time, and immediately struck a second alarm. Firefighters from a multi-county area worked to contain the fire to the structure of origin, preventing the spread of flames to adjacent structures, infrastructure and other improvements.

Harvey said the fire was contained within 20-30 minutes.

“The firefighters did a fantastic job stopping the progress of the fire,” he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Red Cross Serving Central and Western South Dakota is assisting the occupants.

Responding agencies were Pennington County 911, Winner Police Department Dispatch, Wall Volunteer Fire Department, Wall Ambulance Service, Interior Volunteer Fire Department, Quinn Volunteer Fire Department, New Underwood Volunteer Fire, Department, Wasta Volunteer Fire Department, Pennington County Sheriff’s office, Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department, Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Phillip Volunteer Fire Department, Scenic Volunteer Fire Department, Ellsworth Airforce Base Fire Department, West River Electrical Cooperative, the City of Wall and the American Red Cross serving Central and Western South Dakota.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com

