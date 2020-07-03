Multiple fire agencies will be on standby in case fireworks spark wildfire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ambulance crews met Thursday at Mount Rushmore while fire agencies placed a water tank at a pull-off along Highway 244.

The preparation was being conducted by local, state and national fire agencies that will stage near Mount Rushmore on Friday in case the Independence Day fireworks spark wildfires or viewers are in need of emergency medical services.

Northern Great Plains Fire Management — the National Park Service (NPS) crew that serves Mount Rushmore and six other regional parks — is the lead fire agency for the event, said NPS spokeswoman Dana Soehn.

The Battle Creek, Fairburn and other volunteer fire districts from Pennington and Custer counties will be staging to help with any fire, said Jerome Harvey, fire administrator for Pennington County.

The Rapid City Fire Department is providing four event medics and six medics assigned to three ambulances, said spokesman Jim Bussell. He said the department wasn’t asked to provide fire assistance.

South Dakota Wildland Fire will be staging with a 20-person hand crew, extra engines and a single-engine air tanker, according to Katlyn Richter, director of Travel South Dakota.