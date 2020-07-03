Multiple fire agencies will be on standby in case fireworks spark wildfire

Ambulance crews met Thursday at Mount Rushmore while fire agencies placed a water tank at a pull-off along Highway 244.
The preparation was being conducted by local, state and national fire agencies that will stage near Mount Rushmore on Friday in case the Independence Day fireworks spark wildfires or viewers are in need of emergency medical services.
Northern Great Plains Fire Management — the National Park Service (NPS) crew that serves Mount Rushmore and six other regional parks — is the lead fire agency for the event, said NPS spokeswoman Dana Soehn.
The Battle Creek, Fairburn and other volunteer fire districts from Pennington and Custer counties will be staging to help with any fire, said Jerome Harvey, fire administrator for Pennington County.
The Rapid City Fire Department is providing four event medics and six medics assigned to three ambulances, said spokesman Jim Bussell. He said the department wasn’t asked to provide fire assistance.
South Dakota Wildland Fire will be staging with a 20-person hand crew, extra engines and a single-engine air tanker, according to Katlyn Richter, director of Travel South Dakota.
Fire crews with the Black Hills National Forest have resources pre-positioned in areas, said spokesman Scott Jacobson. He said staff will also be spread out across the forest to help people coming to watch the fireworks.
A Unified Command Incident Management Team — comprised of members from NPS, the Department of Interior and South Dakota state government — will use a Go/No-Go checklist to decide if its safe to launch the fireworks on Friday.
The checklist can’t be released due to “security and safety concerns” but it’s based on security, weather and fire conditions, said Soehn.
Models cited in the Environmental Assessment published by NPS in February found the fireworks have just a .02% chance of starting a major wildfire but more than a 60% chance of starting a small blaze. The document says more than 20 fires were quickly extinguished during the 11 years that fireworks occurred.
NPS approved the event on April 24 and fire-prevention efforts began five days later when the Northern Great Plains agency conducted a 260-acre controlled burn to reduce fuels around visitor and housing areas in the park.
The burn was estimated to cost $30,000, but the final cost won’t be clear until the South Dakota government finalizes its billing for its assistance, Soehn said.
Fireworks haven’t occurred since 2009 when there was a high risk of wildfires due to a mountain pine beetle infestation. Other concerns included water contamination, burn marks on the sculpture, and unexplored ordinances and fireworks debris left in the forest.
Critics, including Bill Gabbert, the former fire management officer for Mount Rushmore, say it’s never a good idea to launch fireworks over a flammable ponderosa pine forest.
