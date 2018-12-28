At least two people were transported to Rapid City Regional Hospital after a two-vehicle crash Thursday on U.S. Highway 385.
The crash happened 17 miles west of Rapid City at 12:18 p.m. near mile marker 101, according to Tony Mangan, a spokesman for the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
A 2002 Buick LeSabre driven by Stacy Brave Heart, 54, of Rapid City, was northbound on 385 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2010 Mercury Mariner, Mangan said.
Brave Heart was transported by ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Mangan said. The 24-year-old male driver of the Mariner was also transported with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A 51-year-old female passenger in Mariner suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and a 12-year-old female passenger in the Mariner suffered minor injuries, Mangan said. The names of the Mariner occupants were not released.
The Highway Patrol is investigating, and Mangan said charges are pending against Brave Heart.