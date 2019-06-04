Polls opened for the municipal elections at 7 a.m. today
By late Monday, a little more than 2,000 residents had already cast their ballots in early voting, which falls short of the 2,700 early votes reported in the 2015 election but far exceeds the 650 recorded in 2017.
Pennington County Auditor Cindy Mohler said Monday that her office expects turnout this year to be about on par with previous elections.
"Watching staff and everything out front, it doesn’t seem like we’ve had absentee overload or anything,” she said.
The office of mayor and five seats on the city council are up for election, as are two seats on the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education.
In his bid for a third term in office, Mayor Steve Allender is being challenged by Natalie Stites Means. The winner of their race will be the first mayor elected to a four-year term.
A total of 13 candidates are in city council elections. With two council members not seeking re-election, a newcomer is guaranteed to be elected.
In Ward 1, which represents Rapid City's south and central sides, incumbent Lisa Modrick is running for her second term against non-profit educator Terra Houska.
In Ward 2, which comprises parts of east and central Rapid City, two candidates are vying for the seat of Steve Laurenti, who is not seeking re-election. Competing to take his place are One Rapid City Co-Founder Ramona Herrington and retired Stevens High School Orchestra Director Bill Evans.
The most contested race in the municipal election will take place in Ward 3, which represents Rapid City's southwest side. Four candidates are running for the seat of Jason Salamun, who is not seeking re-election.
Attorney Gregory Strommen, college professor Jeffrey Bailie, former political communications specialist Brittany Richman, and non-profit worker and Native American advocate Stephanie Savoy are all running to fill Salamun's position on the city council.
Incumbent and City Council President Amanda Scott is running for re-election in Ward 4, where two newcomers are also vying for representation of Rapid City's north side. They are Lance Lehmann, night manager of the Millstone restaurant on Lacross Street, and Tim Johnson, owner of the local Howard Johnson Inn.
In Ward 5, which comprises Rapid City's west side, Darla Drew is being challenged in her bid for re-election by digital media specialist and student Cante Heart.
There are no contested races for the school board.
Incumbent Amy Policky is seeking re-election in Area 6. In Area 3, where Board President Ron Riherd is not seeking re-election, Brian Johnson — a sales representative with the local office of Marco Technologies — is also running unopposed.
Polls will close at 7 p.m. You can find your polling location by visiting the South Dakota Secretary of State's website.