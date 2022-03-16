Murder suspect accepts plea bargain that reduces charge to aggravated assault

A man previously prosecuted for second-degree murder for stabbing another man to death has accepted a lesser charge offered in a plea bargain, according to his defense attorney.

According to court documents, Barry Allman now faces a maximum of 15 years in prison for aggravated assault against Lance Baumgarten, who was stabbed to death on Aug. 6, 2020. The 33-year-old was killed in an apartment in the 1700 block of North 7th Street in Rapid City.

Defense attorney John Murphy said in an email Wednesday that Allman has accepted a plea deal offered by the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office, which was offered after a mistrial was declared in the murder case.

In exchange for a guilty plea to one count of aggravated assault, the murder charge was dismissed along with charges of aggravated assault, felon in possession of firearm and discharge of a firearm. An habitual offender enhancement and a third file felony DUI were also dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Before the agreement, Allman faced a mandatory life sentence for the murder charge.

The new complaint states that Allman did attempt to cause or knowingly cause bodily injury to Baumgarten with a dangerous weapon.

The State's Attorney's Office did not respond to a request to explain why it approved of the plea deal.

Circuit Court Judge Matt Brown denied a mistrial with prejudice request in January, but called the state's errors in the case "grossly negligent." According to court documents, the state granted Tyra Afraid of Lightning, the first witness in a December trial in the case a week before testimony started. However, the state did not inform Murphy of the immunity for Afraid of Lightning and two other witnesses until Dec. 7, the second day of trial and the first day of testimony.

It was also found that Alex Durroh, another witness in the case, had three bench warrants had seven criminal charges quashed, which was not disclosed to Murphy.

Allman had a second jury trial scheduled for later this month. It has since been canceled. The sentencing is scheduled for April 14.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

