Murder suspect arrested after standoff in Rapid City

A military-style vehicle aimed a bright light at a gray home and Bagola eventually walked outside wearing a white tank top, jeans, black sunglasses and a baseball cap turned backwards. After being handcuffed, he was brought to a police car where he was secured with ankle cuffs and held for a few minutes before FBI agents took him away in a black truck as other agents searched the home.

The SRT called Bagola numerous times before he finally answered the phone, said Brendyn Medina, spokesman for the police department. "After a quick conversation and telling him what the situation was, he came out."

Bagola was the only person inside the house, Hedrick said, and the neighboring home was vacant so there were no evacuations of the neighborhood, Medina said.

Misty Corbine, who previously dated Bull Bear, arrived at the nearby gas station with their son after Bagola's arrest. She said Bull Bear was 30 years old and had been living in Minnesota, but recently returned to the area. Corbine said she doesn't know any details about the shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning.

The 31-year-old from Rapid City said she spoke with Bull Bear for several hours the night before he was killed and had made plans to have their son drive him around.