Kelsey Murray

Kelsey Murray of Western Dakota Tech in Rapid City has received a $4,000 grant from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program (NCR-SARE) for the project, "Planting the Pond."

"The project will implement aquaponics into middle school STEM classrooms," said Murray.

This grant was awarded as part of NCR-SARE's Youth Educator Program, which supports educators who seek to provide programming on sustainable agriculture for youth.

