Kelsey Murray of Western Dakota Tech in Rapid City has received a $4,000 grant from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program (NCR-SARE) for the project, "Planting the Pond."
"The project will implement aquaponics into middle school STEM classrooms," said Murray.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
This grant was awarded as part of NCR-SARE's Youth Educator Program, which supports educators who seek to provide programming on sustainable agriculture for youth.