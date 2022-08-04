 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Music, acrobatics part of Kickstands' rally lineup

  • Updated
  • 0
122613-bh2-flaunt (copy)

The Flaunt Girls' blend of burlesque and acrobatics is part of the entertainment lineup at Kickstands Campground and Venue near Sturgis.

 Courtesy photo

The rally fun is in Sturgis and beyond with live music and entertainment at Kickstands Campground and Venue nightly through Aug. 13.

A variety of acts include burlesque acrobatics from Rapid City’s own Flaunt Girls, a one-night-only concert by Sturgis musician Jasmine Cain and local fan favorites Hot City Soul. Kickstands is located at 13014 Pleasant Valley Road, at Exit 37 near Sturgis. All concerts are free and open to the public.

Aug. 5 — Kellen Smith & The Nate Champion Band, 5 p.m.; Blues Billys, 7 p.m.; Flaunt Girls, 8 p.m.; Kenny Feidler & The Cowboy Killers, 9 p.m.; Shotgunbillys, 11 p.m.

Aug. 6 — ZZ Billys, 5 p.m.; Flaunt Girls, 8 p.m.; Kenny Feidler & The Cowboy Killers, 9 p.m.; Shotgunbillys, 11 p.m.

Aug. 7 — Shotgunbillys, 5 p.m.; Jackson Taylor & The Sinners, 7 p.m.; Scotty Austin, 9 p.m.; Kellen Smith & The Nate Champion Band, 11 p.m.

People are also reading…

Aug. 8 — Shotgunbillys, 5 p.m.; Kellen Smith & The Nate Champion Band, 7 p.m.; Jackson Taylor & The Sinners, 9 p.m.; Limberlost, 11 p.m.

Aug. 9 — Hot City Soul, 4 p.m.; Limberlost, 7 p.m.; Jasmine Cain, 9 p.m.; Shotgunbillys, 11 p.m.

Aug. 10 — Shotgunbillys, 5 p.m.; Flaunt Girls, 8 p.m.; Noise Pollution, 9 p.m.; Limberlost, 11 p.m.

Aug. 11 — Shotgunbillys, 5 p.m.; Limberlost, 7 p.m.; Tim Zach, 9 p.m.

Aug. 12 — Badger Horse, 5 p.m.; Tim Zach, 9 p.m.

Aug. 13 — Badger Horse, 5 p.m.; Casper McWade, 8 p.m.

+1 
080112-mct-jasmine.jpg (copy)

Sturgis native Jasmine Cain performs for one night only as part of Kickstands Campgrounds and Venue's concert lineup during the Sturgis rally.  

 Courtesy
0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

080112-mct-jasmine.jpg (copy)

080112-mct-jasmine.jpg (copy)

Sturgis native Jasmine Cain performs for one night only as part of Kickstands Campgrounds and Venue's concert lineup during the Sturgis rally.  

Watch Now: Related Video

Monkeypox stigma causing low demand in testing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News