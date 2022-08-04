Music, acrobatics part of Kickstands' rally lineup

The rally fun is in Sturgis and beyond with live music and entertainment at Kickstands Campground and Venue nightly through Aug. 13.

A variety of acts include burlesque acrobatics from Rapid City’s own Flaunt Girls, a one-night-only concert by Sturgis musician Jasmine Cain and local fan favorites Hot City Soul. Kickstands is located at 13014 Pleasant Valley Road, at Exit 37 near Sturgis. All concerts are free and open to the public.