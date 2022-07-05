Music festival moves forward with approved plan

Brett Walfish and Katie Smirnova left a Pennington County Commission meeting June 21 with an approved Planned Unit Development Overlay from the Board of Commissioners, a step months and multiple meetings in the making.

The approval signaled the green light for the three-week Rushmore Music Festival out of their home off Klondike Road, beginning July 9.

The PUD overlay took Walfish and Smirnova down an unexpected road of controversy, with multiple public hearings bringing neighbors before the commission, voicing concerns over road safety, altered landscape and land use, among others. The commission ultimately granted the PUD overlay with 30 conditions.

“What we got approved for is what our needs are for this year,” Smirnova said.

The festival is on. Walfish and Smirnova founded the Rushmore Music Festival eight years ago, but their PUD overlay meant a permanent home for the festival. Having previously rented space at Black Hills University, they can now conduct the camp on their 17 acres of property, at their own home, to include four practice sheds. This year also marks the second year they’ve been able to offer the festival tuition-free.

The Rushmore Music Festival is an intensive solo and chamber music program aimed at students 12-18, attracting advanced musicians from across the country and globe. The three-week program focuses on individual technical mastery and artistic growth. Students also have the opportunity to attend faculty concerts and rehearsals throughout the program.

For Walfish and Smirnova, both classically-trained, professional musicians, music has influenced most of their lives.

Smirnova’s musical background began in St. Petersburg, Russia, when she was six years old, before moving to the United States when she was 10. She has a doctorate degree in violin performance from the Stony Brook University and bachelor and master degrees in violin performance from the Peabody Institute of the John Hopkins University, and studied at the Julliard School Pre-College Division.

Walfish has been playing since he was three, starting on the violin and transitioning to viola. He holds a master's degree and a graduate diploma in viola performance from the New England Conservatory, as well as a bachelor's degree from Indiana University’s Jacob’s School of Music.

They have performed all over the country and the world, but decided to bring their musical talents to the Black Hills when they fell in love with its beauty through visits to Smirnova’s mother, a chemistry professor at South Dakota Mines.

The festival began as a day program, working from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday, with beginner to intermediate-level students. As the years progressed, they added an overnight program and started seeing the level of students rise.

For Walfish and Smirnova, the vision of the festival has always been to leave their students with positive experiences through music.

“And that's including when they have those low points,” Walfish said. “When you're working hard on anything, and they make their way and they have that breakthrough that pulls them out of it…”

“…that’s when growth happens,” Smirnova added.

They see that hard work and perseverance can bring accomplishments they never dreamed of, Walfish said. Walfish and Smirnova also want their students to see them putting in the legwork.

“We do everything, from backstage to picking up food, to teaching and performing,” Smirnova said.

They run streaming, paint walls and install cabinets.

“And for them to see that someone who went and majored in music has to do that, in order to create something unique. I think that’s pretty eye-opening for them," Smirnova said,

The program also offers student instruction in audience engagement, in hopes of rewriting a narrative where people see classical music as a boring, dying art form. Walfish and Smirnova educate their students on how to engage with the audience, both verbally and from the stage.

Twenty-one students are lined up for the 2022 festival. Joining the program is a rigorous process of auditions and interviews, almost like a college admissions process, Walfish said. This year’s group brings students from Florida, Hawaii, even Spain — and one Rapid City native.

Asher Burke, 17, has participated in the camp for two years, this summer marking his third and final time. A viola player, Burke began taking lessons with Smirnova and Walfish in 2019.

Articulate and well-mannered, Burke exemplified the program’s audience engagement training, speaking of the festival’s influence on his own relationship with music.

“It gave me a whole new perspective on learning music as a group,” he said. “It opened my eyes to writing my own, as well.”

The festival also brings the ability to learn music with like-minded people, he said — something “there’s not a lot of here.”

Their 2022 program will begin Saturday, as Walfish and Smirnova put the finishing touches on their home and prepare to welcome students. Their hope is a review from the Pennington County Planning Department in August will open more doors for the camp’s future, including more concerts and being able to house all faculty and students under their roof.

For more information on the Rushmore Music Festival, visit rushmoremusicfestival.org.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com–

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.