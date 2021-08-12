MyPillow CEO claims he was attacked in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS | MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell says he was attacked in Sioux Falls on Wednesday night.

Lindell told attendees on Thursday morning at an election fraud symposium that he’s hosting in the city that he was attacked at his hotel, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported. Lindell said he was in pain and he wants everyone to know about the evil in the world. He didn’t go into details about the incident.

A police spokesman said officers took a report Thursday morning of an assault at a hotel but wouldn’t release or confirm the names of the victims as per department policy and Marsy's Law, a state constitutional amendment that protects crime victims.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Lindell announced the symposium in July, saying he hoped hundreds of “cyber-forensics experts” would attend and back up his claims that voting machines were hacked to flip votes for former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden in 2020.

